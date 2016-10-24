How Kenya Airways staff used 3rd parties to earn fees from airline

Business

Employees of Kenya Airways ran a company contracted by the airline to offer engineering services. PHOTO | FILE

In a conflict of interest, Kenya Airways employees formed a company that was retained by one of the airline’s suppliers to offer professional services on commission.

An audit by Deloitte revealed that an engineer in the maintenance department, his wife and a procurement manager formed a company in which they seconded their colleagues in the department. The airline staff ran the company contracted by the carrier to offer engineering services.

According to the audit, the manager formed the company in 2008 to offer consultancy services to existing and upcoming airlines and earned more than $110,000 in commission from one deal for maintenance of KQ engine parts.

“As stated in the company’s statement of purpose and list of services, documents retrieved from the manager’s computers indicated that the workforce included current and former KQ employees,” the report stated.

Forensic imaging of the manager’s computer showed that he had drafted a proposal for his firm to provide engineering consultancy services to a supplier that conducts freighter services on behalf of Kenya Airways. The same manager also provided bidding information to an aircraft supplier contrary to the airline’s and Kenya’s tendering procedures.

“It is unclear why the manager consulted the lessor on the choice of end of lease return projects even after highlighting the strict tender guidelines. During our interview with him, he speculated that the reason why he had told the bidder to adjust the prices was because he could have already been selected as the preferred bidder. We however ascertained that the bidding process had not yet been completed at that stage,” the audit report states.

The managers have since been recommended for disciplinary proceedings for non-disclosure of their interests in private businesses with the airline via its suppliers.

Safari Sevens sponsorship

The audit reveals a myriad of cases where serving and former employees defrauded the airline of millions of dollars in buying of jet fuel, maintenance and marketing services. Suppliers paid kickbacks or reciprocated by giving the employees business opportunities.

Sponsorship deals were also marred by improprieties. The auditors said that in the 2014 and last year’s sponsorships, there was no contract between KQ and the Safari Sevens organising team and, hence, no obligation to the event organisers. This past week KQ lost its Safari Sevens sponsorship of the Kenya Rugby team to betting company SportPesa.

“Our review of documents revealed instances of potential irregularities in the procurement process followed when selecting suppliers. We noted instances where purchasing orders for Safari Sevens related to procurements in 2014 and 2015 had been raised and approved after the services had already been received by KQ,” the auditors said.

Last week, Kenya Airways said a new chairman would take over from Dennis Awori, who will step down at the end of this month following the threat of a strike by the airline’s 450 pilots.

When the markets opened on Friday, Kenya Airways shares had gone up up 8.65 per cent, reaching Ksh5.70 ($0.057) as former Safaricom chief executive officer Michael Joseph was appointed the new chairman starting November.

