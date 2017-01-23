Ugandan poultry traders count losses as govt pleads against bans

Business

Fear of massive killing of chicken, high prices of eggs rife should the outbreak in Uganda spread to other neighbouring countries. TEA GRAPHIC

East Africa is on high alert after an outbreak of bird flu was reported in Uganda.

Dealers in poultry products in Uganda are already counting their losses, forcing Kampala to begin diplomatic lobbying to persuade neighbours to reconsider import bans.

Traders were last week stranded with stock at border points after Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, DR Congo and South Sudan imposed import bans on poultry products from Uganda.

“We are in discussion with our colleagues in those countries so that they understand that the commercial poultry farmers have not been affected so that they can open up the markets,” said Anna Rose Ademun Okurut, assistant commissioner, veterinary diagnostics and epidemiology, at the Ministry of Agriculture.

The affected products are eggs, chicks, live chicken, turkey and ducks, dressed chicken and chicken sausages. Data from the Ministry of Agriculture shows that Uganda exported 32.6 tonnes of dressed chicken and turkey while three million eggs were exported in 2015. The data does not capture informal trade volumes.

“We have also put quarantine covering an area of 5km away from points of infection at Lutembe beach and at Bukakata in Masaka district,” Ms Okurut told The EastAfrican at her office in Entebbe near one of the places identified as a source of the wild avian flu outbreak. This means that no trade in poultry and its products from the affected areas is allowed.

Dead birds

On January 2, 2017, dead white-winged black tern birds were discovered at Lutembe beach on Lake Victoria was reported and preliminary tests preliminary revealed that they died from Avian Influenza A. However, confirmatory tests done at Uganda Virus Research Institute confirmed the H5 Serotype. The affected birds are migratory, coming in from Europe where cases of bird flu has been reported recently.

Although the virus occurs in the wild all the time while some birds host it without much harm, scientists believe extreme heat triggered the Uganda outbreak in birds already hosting the virus. “The virus exists freely in the wild all the time but some birds are resistant to it; still sometimes high temperatures stress the birds, leaving their immunity compromised,” said Dr Martin Kasirye, a field inspector at the Livestock Department in the Agriculture Ministry.

In Kenya, the ban on poultry and related products saw egg prices rise with the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture Willy Bet warning the country would have to kill 32 million chicken in the farms should the disease spread.

“We remain at high risk and in most cases the proper response is to kill all birds, which means the disease can destroy the whole poultry industry,” Mr Bet said.

Mr Bett urged Kenyans to report any cases of unusual poultry and wild bird deaths to the nearest veterinary and public health office. He also asked Uganda not to issue any export permits for poultry and poultry products destined for Kenya.