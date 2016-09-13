Brexit vote already having an effect on remittances to Africa -report

Business

ODI predicts huge problems in the future due to Britain’s decision to leave the European Union (EU). PHOTO | FILE

Britain’s tumbling currency has cost developing countries including Kenya millions of dollars because remittances are now worth less, while post-Brexit trade has already suffered to the tune of over $500 million.

This is according to UK-based think tank Overseas Development Institute (ODI) which is also predicting huge problems in the future due to Britain’s decision to leave the European Union (EU).

It is feared that trade deals with African countries in particular may suffer because the UK is either unable or unwilling to deal with the complexity of making new arrangements.

In a series of essays published by the ODI, the authors agree that emerging markets in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific are particularly at risk, to the tune of £172 million ($193,000) annually, if their existing trade agreements with the UK market are not maintained once Britain leaves the EU.

This is because most developing countries currently benefit from preferential access to the British market through the EU’s trade policy.

Under the EU’s generalised scheme of preferences (GSP), developing countries pay little or no duty on their exports to Europe as they have duty- and quota-free access to all products except arms and ammunitions.

The director of the UK Trade Policy Observatory, Professor Leonard Alan Winters, who authored one of the essays, told The Guardian that failure by the UK to maintain preferential trade deals could have unfavourable consequences for both trade and foreign policy.

“A number of developing countries – take Kenya, for example – have got serious export industries who sell to the UK,” Mr Winters said.

“If suddenly they ended up with some tax bill of an extra £2 million ($2.2 million) in order to sell their current amount in the UK, they’d search out [sales] to other markets.”