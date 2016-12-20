As Tanzania cash crunch bites, government in denial

Business

The Bank of Tanzania headquarters in Dar es Salaam. PHOTO | FILE

When Lawrence Mafuru was the Registrar of Treasury, he was quoted as saying that the government had decided to invest in mega projects that would pay later.

“If we decide to acquire aircrafts from Canada, it means the money will go to Canada, if we contract a Chinese firm to construct a standard gauge railway this means the money will not circulate here and will go to China…This means that you take this money out of circulation which would pay later. In this case the cash crunch is inevitable.”

Mr Mafuru was sacked a few days later.

But in November, President John Magufuli said that the cash crunch was not real and those who were complaining were used to earning dirty money.

The government has allocated Tsh500 billion ($225 million) to acquire new planes for the national carrier and the standard gauge railway that will connect Tanzania to Rwanda.

It however appears, the former Registrar of Treasury’s concerns have come to pass. According to Bank of Tanzania (BoT) data, Tanzania population is cash-strapped. Businesses, have had to close due to lack of customers.

The cash crunch is not only forcing inflation down, but also shrinking spending. A Mwanza high-end hotel, JB Belmont has closed business on account of defaulting from its rent payment obligations.

In Dar es Salaam, Land Mark hotel has been turned into a university hostel for lack of customers and Tamal hotel was auctioned for failure to pay up a bank loan.

Banks are lamenting over declining deposits.

The government in June added salt to the wound after it directed all ministries, agencies and departments to withdraw money from commercial banks and deposit it at the central bank instead. The total amount of Tsh500 billion had been deposited in over 54 commercial banks. The withdrawals sparked fears that they would affect the banks’ lending ability.

Money saved

Prime Minister Kasim Majaliwa said that the cash would soon be available after money that has been saved from unnecessary expenditure is directed to development projects.

According to Mr Majaliwa, as of October a total of Tsh177billion ($79.5 million) had been allocated to all district councils in the country, with Arusha region receiving Tsh54billion ($24 million).

However, the Magufuli administration is not keen on doing business with the private sector. This, apart from hurting the private enterprise, also puts public-private partnerships in a limbo.