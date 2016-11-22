Shelter Afrique ‘duped’ AfDB to invest $8.2m in East African projects

Business

The African Development Bank accuses the housing financier Shelter Afrique's management of having two sets of accounting books. TEA GRAPHIC

The African Development Bank has stopped disbursement of a $8.2 million equity injection into Shelter Afrique after a whistleblower revealed that the housing financier cooked books, which the Bank relied on to make the investment.

Sources said AfDB has now decided to withhold the disbursements, pending an audit by Deloitte. The Bank is expected to discuss the matter this week and make its position public.

“AfDB’s board will be meeting on November 22 in Abidjan over the matter. But, as it stands, they have stopped the equity investment indefinitely,” a source told The EastAfrican.

In February, AfDB announced that it would inject the money into Shelter Afrique to strengthen its balance sheet. But documents seen by The EastAfrican show that the finance department had stated $38 million as non-performing loans, but the statements sent to AfDB showed $27.19 million. Internal documents showed substandard loans at $14.1 million, but only $2.04 million was disclosed to AfDB.

Shelter Afrique is owned by 44 African states, AfDB and African Reinsurance Company.

A week ago, rating agency Moody’s downgraded Shelter Afrique from Ba1 to Ba3 and placed it under investigation. It said the lender had not succeeded in securing capital committed by shareholders. It said risky credit lines to financial intermediaries also threatened already weak shareholder support.

“The key driver of the two-notch downgrade is the material, structural deterioration in Shelter Afrique’s credit metrics, driven by rising leverage, deteriorating capital buffers and weaker liquidity position. Due to limited increases in capital subscriptions from its sovereign shareholders, and weak profitability lowering its ability to generate capital organically, Shelter has relied heavily on debt to fund the expansion of its balance sheet,” said Moody’s.

“Capital adequacy, as measured by the asset coverage ratio, has halved, compared with when we rated the bank in 2011. Leverage has increased by 1.7x, and the recent loosening of the bank’s liquidity policy coupled with its debt-funded growth strategy point to a structurally weaker liquidity position.”

But Shelter Afrique’s compliance, risk and legal director Vipya Harawa said the basis of the downgrade is not the ongoing audit but rather the structural changes at the lender.

“The basis of this downgrade was that our expansion doesn’t ensure sustainability in capital structure and liquidity. It has nothing to do with the current issues the board is investigating,” Mr Harawa said.

AfDB’s revelations come barely a fortnight after documents leaked by the firm’s former finance director Godfrey Waweru alleged creative accounting and subprime lending.

In his whistleblower email to the board, Mr Waweru accused the company’s managing director James Mugerwa of presiding over a regime that was restructuring overdue loans by rescheduling such facilities to appear as performing, effectively understating the volume of toxic mortgages.

Classified as non-performing