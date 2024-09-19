Mpox is not under control in continent, warns Africa CDC

The mpox outbreak in Africa is still not under control, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) warned on Thursday, adding that cases were still increasing in several countries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the recent outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant was identified.

Countries in the continent are struggling to respond to another major outbreak coming at the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic that exposed weak health systems that were unprepared to deal with a major public health crisis.

The number of mpox cases in Africa has surged 177 percent, and deaths have increased 38.5 percent compared with the same period a year ago, data from the Africa CDC showed.

"We can say today that mpox is not under control in Africa. We still have this increase of cases that is worrying for all of us," Jean Kaseya, director general of Africa CDC, told a weekly briefing on the outbreak.

In one week, 2,912 new cases were reported compared with the previous week including a new country, Morocco, where a case was reported, confirming the spread of the disease in all four regions of the continent.

So far, 15 of the 55 member states of the African Union have reported cases, Africa CDC said.

"We still have people dying from mpox in Africa. In one week, we lost 14 people," Kaseya added.

He added in some countries, such as Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo, two strains of the disease were in circulation, but because surveillance and testing systems were not robust enough, it was impossible to tell if that was the case in other countries.