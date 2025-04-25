Another season of death, loss to floods in East African cities

At least 40 people have died of flood-related causes in East African capitals Nairobi, Kinshasa, Kigali and Kampala since the beginning of the month, with 2,165 displaced in Tanzania.

In Rwanda, the government has relocated 728 households as the region battles the latest round of tragedy wrought by torrential rains in the region.

City authorities and other administrators have been – once again – caught flatfooted, even as meteorological organisations forecast heaving rains and flooding in the region.

At least 33 people died in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo on April 8 while nine flood-related deaths were reported in Rwanda in the first two weeks of April.

In Kenya, at least nine people have lost their lives in the past week while seven died in Kampala. Rwanda’s Ministry of Emergency Preparedness said some 118 houses, 88 hectares of farmland and six bridges weredestroyed in different parts of the country.

“Authorities are doing everything possible to relocate people from the different high risk zones around the city. The emergency response prioritises houses that have been partially destroyed and those in a bad state,” said Emma Claudine, city of Kigali spokesperson.

Poor planning, drainage and waste management have been cited as major causes of recurring floods in the cities.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja admitted that the capital Nairobi is unprepared for floods, identifying bad drainage as part of the cause.

“The amount of rain that is coming down is higher than ever before. A lot of our drains were designed for a smaller capacity of seasonal rain in the city,” the governor said.

Three deaths occurred in Mukuru Kwa Reuben slums in Nairobi and more than 500 residents displaced by flush floods.

The floods, triggered by heavy rains, inadequate drainage systems and sewage blockage caused by poor dumping of waste have led to floods causing significant damage to homes and infrastructure across parts of Nairobi.

Geoffrey Ruku, Public Service Cabinet Secretary this week asked the Nairobi County government, Nairobi Sewerage Company and Nairobi River Commission to fix the city’s drainage systems.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had forecast rains across the country from April 22 to 28.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over some parts of the highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central and South Rift Valley, the Southeastern lowlands, the Coast and Northeastern Kenya,” the Met said.

Floods in Kampala

In Kampala, Metropolitan Police Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire reported motor accidents, pedestrians swept away by fast-moving water, and significant property damage.

The floods in Kampala are exacerbated by a combination of natural and human factors, including rapid urbanisation, wetland encroachment, deforestation, and poor drainage.

The World Bank and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) report, ‘Kampala Disaster Risk and Climate Change Resilience Strategy’ says that every year, Kampala faces average damage of $49.6 million from floods.

“More than 170,000 people are frequently affected by floods,and more than 10 percent of all jobs and main roads lie in flood-prone areas,” the report said, explaining why East African capitals are unprepared for natural calamities, especially those caused by rain.

In DRC, experts point to the lack of necessary drainage that has plagued Kinshasa, a densely populated city, for over a decade.

Kinshasa’ urban expansion into the floodplains is also to blame. Land-use change and environmental degradation were identified as key factors shaping flood vulnerability in Kinshasa and across central DRC explaining why the country continues to experience floods each year.