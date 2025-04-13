Tanzania can be king, and EAC could see its first climate-induced state failure

Recent weeks and days have seen several climate and environmental events and reports, small and big, that have left East Africa teetering between catastrophe and opportunity.

A toxic algae bloom in Lake Victoria, caused by the shameful level of pollution of the waters by the three East African Community countries who share it, left an unbearable stench along its shores in Uganda.

Several people, overcome by the smell, fled their homes. A South Sudan that is threatening to relapse yet again into war, reported drowning wetlands. Reports told of the dying glaciers of East Africa’s mountains.

Severe floods devastated the Democratic Republic of Congo, particularly the capital Kinshasa, due to torrential rains causing the Ndjili River to overflow. Nearly 40 people have died. Roads, and infrastructure were destroyed, displacing thousands and affecting over 200 households. Major roads, including Lumumba Boulevard, became impassable.

There has always been a cocktail of contradiction—an alliance of hopefuls and harbingers, of markets and mayhem.

Now, more than ever, the region finds itself on the edge, with nature, politics, and insecurity all conspiring to influence events. Here we look at five critical issues that might be off many people’s radars.

Al Shabaab climate crisis bounty

The climate crisis in Somalia, marked by severe droughts and floods, has intensified hunger, displacing millions and devastating livelihoods. This desperation creates fertile ground for al Shabaab, a militant group exploiting the crisis to gain support.

By controlling scarce resources like water and food, they exert influence over vulnerable communities, offering aid where the government fails.

Somalia’s accession to the EAC should have been a win. While the terror group isn’t about to sweep Mogadishu Taliban-style as seemed likely a fortnight ago, it still controls about 20–30 per cent of Somalia and is nibbling at the edges of reclaimed areas.

Somalia’s fragile institutions struggle to govern beyond the capital, and if al Shabaab regains even symbolic dominance, the EAC may find itself with a Trojan horse of insecurity in its fold.

Raising the scary question: If al Shabaab were ever to prevail, would EAC leaders give them a seat at the Jumuiya table?

How floods pose risk to South Sudan

While DRC’s capital has been ravaged by floods, South Sudan has been at it longer. It is a story that big media no longer see.

South Sudan is sinking—literally. Nearly 10 per cent of the country, particularly in the Sudd region, is submerged during peak flood seasons. And this is not your typical seasonal flood that dries up after a few weeks; climate patterns have mutated.

In 2024, reports showed that nearly 7.4 per cent of South Sudan remained underwater even during the dry season. That’s not flooding anymore - that’s a redrawing of the map.

The humanitarian consequences are brutal. If this flooding becomes permanent, and projections suggest it might, the EAC is looking at its first climate-induced state failure in real-time.

Lake Victoria is dying. Uganda may be dying with it

The toxic algae that is stinking up the Lake Victoria regions in Uganda, are just a small part of the crisis facing the lake.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o might have said it best: Lake Victoria could be dead in 50 years. Frankly, we might not have that long.

Nutrient overloads, algal blooms, and fish die-offs are already routine. Uganda, which hugs 45 percent of the lake and leans on it for hydropower, fishing, and Kampala’s water supply, is skating on ecological thin ice.

In Kampala, parts of the lake are already so polluted they’re almost undrinkable without heavy treatment. Uganda’s dependence is near-total. Lose the lake, and you lose electricity, food, urban stability - and possibly political calm.

Kenya has options. Tanzania might pivot. Uganda? Not so much. In this aquatic tragedy, Uganda is the hero most likely to drown.

The vanishing glaciers: A metaphor and a warning

Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Kenya, Mount Rwenzori—call them what you will: icons, water towers, ancestral beacons. Now all of them are melting monuments. Kilimanjaro is reported to have lost 91 percent of its ice since 1912. Mount Kenya’s is by 96 percent. Rwenzori’s has dwindled by 95 percent.

It’s not just about aesthetics or tourism dollars, though those will go too. These glaciers feed rivers, which feed farms, which feed families. Less ice means less water, more drought, means more hunger. Add this to the already flaming climate volatility and the picture isn’t pretty.

Food: The Great East African lottery

The EAC is facing a food security crisis not seen since colonial famines—and this one is self-inflicted, nature-assisted. Droughts that used to occur every 12 years now hit every 2.5 years, the World Bank says. Over 9 million livestock died between 2021 and 2023 in Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia.

Floods displaced thousands from arable land. And yet, the hunger isn’t evenly spread.

South Sudan and Somalia are on the cliff edge, staring into famine. Ethiopia’s crop yields could crash by 40 percent if the next rains fail. But not all news is bad.

Tanzania, with 51 percent of Lake Victoria and a relatively stable climate, could become a breadbasket—if it invests in irrigation and storage. If food becomes power—and it will—then Tanzania might write the region’s next chapter.

East Africa doesn’t do boring. But this current moment feels different—more high stakes, more urgent. Nature is no longer a neutral backdrop; it’s an active participant.

Yet, there are opportunities. A rebalanced food economy could empower new players. Tanzania could lead with its water and land. But only if the EAC stops acting like a ceremonial club and starts behaving like a union forged in fire.