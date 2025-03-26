Kampala deadly floods kill 7

At least seven people have died, with fears that the toll could rise, after floods swept through Uganda’s capital Kampala following a downpour on Wednesday morning.

Ugandan police responded to several emergency calls following the downpour, which lashed Kampala and the surrounding areas for hours.

“The intense rainfall led to severe flooding, resulting in motor accidents, pedestrians being swept away by fast-moving water, and significant property damage. Regrettably, we confirm that five people have lost their lives due to the flooding. Three bodies were recovered from the Kinawataka area (we are working on having them identified), while two children, identified as three-year-old Eliza Otim Kisa and 11-month-old Ochon Ochaka, tragically drowned in their home in Mulimira Zone, Bukoto,” said Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire.

Preliminary police reports indicate that the mother, Rose Mary Lenunu, had locked the children inside the house while she went about her work.

“She has since been arrested by Kira Road Police on allegations of negligence, as neighbours claim this was a recurring practice. Our rescue teams remain on the ground, assessing the situation and providing necessary assistance. We urge the public to take precautionary measures during the heavy rains,” Owoyesigyire added.

Hours later, Owoyesigyire said two more bodies had been recovered.

“The police in Kasangati have retrieved two bodies from the Lutete area. One has been identified as Bogere George, a male adult and resident of Lutete Village, Kasangati Town Council. He was an employee of the US Embassy in Kampala and tragically drowned while riding a motorcycle early this morning,” he said.

The second body, also of an adult male, has yet to be identified.

Pictures and videos seen by the Monitor showed several cars submerged in the floods on Kampala’s various potholed roads.

The Kampala Queen’s Way flyover section launched by President Yoweri Museveni early this month, parts of the Northern Bypass, Kampala-Jinja road section at Kyambogo University, Kinawataka-Katoogo road, Kyebando and Najjera, among others, were not spared from the devastating floods that swept through homes and downtown Kampala.