Ugandan Arsenal fan stabbed to death over match against Manchester United

By MONITOR More by this Author

As the video assistant referees (VAR) scrambled to prove Alejandro Garnacho offside goal at Emirates Stadium in London, UK on Sunday, a suspected murder linked to the match was about to happen in Western Uganda.

Some 10,000 kilometres away from the Emirates, in Sheema township, an arsenal fan was allegedly knifed to death by a Manchester United fanatic moments after Arsenal’s 3-1 victory.

The police are now hunting for the 22-year-old suspect accused of murdering the Arsenal fan following a disagreement over the weekend English Premier League bout that sparked cheers and outrage in equal measure.

Read: Referees apologise for penalty error in Man Utd win

"Jackson Aineruhanga was stabbed to death moments after the match," police have said.

"It is alleged that on Sunday evening, Aineruhanga had a misunderstanding with the suspect in a video hall while watching the football match between Manchester United and Arsenal," Bushenyi Police spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime said.

Advertisement

The two football fanatics’ argument started after Man United Alejandro Garnacho’s late goal was ruled out for offside by the VAR.

"The two later went to one of the bars but they were ejected because they were quarrelling. This forced the suspect to run after the victim whom he stabbed on the chest with a sharp object. The victim bled to death after the attack,” Tumusiime added.

"The suspect's open shoes and a piece of stick with blood stains were recovered from the scene. Aineruhanga’s body was later taken to Kabwohe Health Centre IV for postmortem,” the police spokesperson said.