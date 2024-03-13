Malawi mortality rate for children under 5 years down by over 75pc, Unicef report says

By REUTERS More by this Author

In a Unicef report released on Wednesday, Malawi is highlighted for its significant reductions in mortality rates of children under the age of five, surpassing the global decline of 51 percent since 2000.

Malawi, Cambodia, Rwanda, and Mongolia have all reduced mortality rates of children under five by over 75 percent since 2000. These improvements have been attributed to the increased access to primary healthcare for children, and improvements in hospital care for newborns.

The report marks a first-time occurrence in 2022, with under-five child mortality falling below 5 million globally.

However, if current trends persist, 59 countries will not reach the under-5 mortality target as outlined by the Sustainable Development Goals, and 64 countries will not reach the newborn mortality goal.

Read: Drive to reduce child mortality receives $65m

Across the globe, an estimated 35 million children are still projected to die before their fifth birthday by 2030, the report says.

Advertisement

According to the report, the majority of families who will suffer from these deaths will be from Sub-Saharan Africa, Southern Asia, and other low- and lower-to-middle-income countries.

Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell credits midwives, health workers, and community health workers for their contributions.

About 20 African countries are planning to introduce a routine vaccine programme against malaria in 2024, according to global vaccine alliance Gavi. Cameroon was the first to launch the vaccination campaign in January this year.

The RTS,S malaria vaccine, developed by British pharmaceutical GSK, sold under the brand name Mosquirix, was backed by the World Health Organisation in July 2022. It underwent trials in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi.

Despite the progress, the Unicef report highlights various challenges, including economic instability, conflicts, climate change, and the impact of Covid-19. It also indicates a need for improved data and statistical systems for better tracking and monitoring of child survival and health, particularly in areas with high mortality burdens, like Sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Asia.