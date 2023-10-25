Climate negotiators gather in Kenya for COP28 plot

By HELLEN SHIKANDA More by this Author

African Climate negotiators are gathering in Nairobi for a three-day strategy meeting ahead of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28), seeking to present a common position for the continent.

The representatives from 31 countries are meeting as a follow-up to the Nairobi Declaration, a document reached in September and meant consolidate key positions for Africa. Some areas on climate transition were, however, not agreed on by African leaders during the inaugural African Climate Summit that was held in Nairobi in September.

Organised by the Africa Group of Negotiators Experts (AGNEs) and other key stakeholders, the meeting wants the next Conference of Parties (COP28) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) to prioritise Africa-specific challenges that must be addressed at the UN meeting to be Dubai next month.

Read: Kenya to work with UAE amid calls to have COP28 president removed

Ephraim Shitima, the current chair for the Africa Group of Negotiators said that COP28 should deliver ambitious, balanced, fair and just outcomes which should set the world on course to effectively address climate change on several fronts.

“As you may all be aware, COP28 is crucial in view of the Global Stocktake (GST) whose political phase is set to be concluded in Dubai. As AGN, we have consistently made it clear that we should like the GST to be comprehensive, addressing all elements of the Paris Agreement, both backwards and forward looking,” he said through a representative in Nairobi.

Advertisement

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) explains that the Global stocktake is one that enables countries and other stakeholders to see where they are collectively making progress toward meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement – and where they’re not.

“It’s like taking inventory. It means looking at everything related to where the world stands on climate action and support, identifying the gaps, and working together to agree on solutions (to 2030 and beyond),” they explain.

The negotiators say that the upcoming climate conference should be guided by available science, principles and provisions in the Paris Agreement, mainly one on equity and common but differentiated responsibilities.

“As you deliberate on the various themes during this crucial meeting, I urge you to keep in mind our special circumstances as Africa and the need for us to be allowed policy space and support to achieve sustainable development,” he said.

Festus Ng’eno, Kenya’s Principal Secretary at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, urged the negotiators to break down persuasive messages that will bring in green investments in Africa and move away from pushing for the ‘beggars’ narrative, according to a speech read on his behalf by Ms Faith Njeri.

Read: Forest carbon projects are the newest craze

This year, for the first time, health will be a key focal point at the climate summit, but critics say it should also be an agenda of negotiations on the next climate deal.

Martin Muchangi, representing Amref Health Africa, reminded the negotiators that Climate and health are inseparable and that most health impacts of climates are dire, which is why Health needs to be prioritised in climate conferences.

“We want some space within the UNFCCC where Health can be discussed. It is high time Health be mainstream in the climate spaces,” he said.