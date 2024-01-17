Blast leaves 2 dead, many injured in Nigeria's Ibadan city

By AFP More by this Author

A huge blast in Southwestern Nigerian city Ibadan left at least two people dead and scores injured, authorities said on Wednesday, blaming it on explosives stored by illegal miners.

The explosion ripped through more than two dozen buildings and images from the scene showed twisted structures, charred cars and damaged houses.

The blast took place in the Bodija area late on Tuesday, according to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

"We have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged, and two fatalities," he said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

He said a preliminary probe "revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast."

Late on Tuesday, the Nigeria National Emergency Authority (Nema) said around 25 buildings had been destroyed.

The governor said the state would provide temporary housing and make sure those affected were "supported to rebuild their lives."

Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, is Nigeria's third-largest city and a major transit route.