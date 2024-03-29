South Africa electoral body bars ex-president Jacob Zuma from poll contest

By XINHUA More by this Author

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa, the country's election management body, said Thursday that it has upheld an objection against former president Jacob Zuma's candidacy in the upcoming elections.

IEC Chairperson Mosotho Moepya said at a media briefing that they have received 82 objections about candidates nominated by 21 political parties for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

"In the case of former president Zuma, yes, we did receive an objection, which has been upheld," said Moepya.

"We were unanimous. These are not matters we deal with that are personal. It is a provision of the law against which we must measure an objection and it's straightforward. It is whether the person qualifies or does not qualify."

Read: S.Africa's ruling ANC sues Zuma party

Zuma, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court in 2021, was nominated as a candidate for the elections by the newly formed MK Party.

Advertisement

South Africa will hold the national and local government elections on May 29.