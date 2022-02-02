Exposed power line kills 26, injures two in DR Congo street

By PARTICK ILUNGA More by this Author

At least 26 people were electrocuted on Wednesday in two separate incidents after coming into contact with an exposed power cable south-west of the capital Kinshasa.

Government officials said 24 women and two men were killed instantly and another two seriously injured after coming into contact with the cable from a fallen power line.

Lyly Tambwe, the commander of the Mont-Ngafula district police, said the incidents happened on the same stretch of the Matadi-Kibala road.

Heavy rain in Kinshasa on Wednesday morning disrupted power supply and left some power cables dangerously exposed in residential areas.

Members of the government and the governor of the city of Kinshasa visited the scene of the accident.

President Félix Tshisekedi sent condolences to the bereaved families, and promised to have the incidents investigated “and those responsible will have to face the law.”

Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde also sent condolences to the victims’ families after government spokesman Patrick Muyaya announced the accident.

On his Twitter account, the head of the Congolese government wrote: “Women and men lost their lives by electrocution this morning in a terrible accident at the market of Matadi-Kibala following the collapse of the section of the phase conductor caused by the bad weather.

“I share the immense pain of the families. My thoughts are also with all the injured.”

Several prominent people also sent in their condolence messages.

Olive Lembe, wife of former president Joseph Kabila, said she was saddened by the tragedy.

“I express my solidarity with the families of the victims and pray for the repose of the souls of the missing compatriots. I call for more awareness and responsibility to preserve the lives of Congolese people,” she said.