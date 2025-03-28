The shifting sands of eastern DR Congo: M23’s war and the continent’s gamble

When the final chapter of the March 23 (M23) rebellion in eastern DRC is written, it will either tell of the birth of the Kivu Republic, a federalised Congo, the fall of President Félix Tshisekedi, or a power-sharing deal with the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC). Two meetings will stand out as turning points.

There is another possible outcome—M23’s defeat. However, this seems improbable. Unlike in 2012, it now dominates North and South Kivu, controlling much of the DRC’s mineral wealth.

Militarily, it outstrips Kinshasa in recruitment and efficiency. Tshisekedi lacks the guile of his predecessor, Joseph Kabila, whose experience in guerrilla warfare helped him fight previous rebellions to a draw.

As an article in The New York Times reported last week: “M23, once a ragtag militia, now behaves like a governing entity in buzzing cities… mines and strategic border crossings. Its immigration officers stamp passports… M23 has imposed strict public order in newly conquered territories,” it said.

The article also noted a demoralised and corrupt DRC army, which often flees in the face of M23, and reported that experts see the group as “growing more powerful and sophisticated.”

Perhaps one of the most telling remarks came from Vivian van de Perre, deputy head of the UN peacekeeping force based in Goma, who told the publication: “I have dealt with the Houthis in Yemen and rebel groups in the Central African Republic, but this [M23] tops everything I’ve seen.”

The DRC army, riddled with corruption and battlefield desertions, can no longer keep up. M23 is the dog that has sunk its teeth deep into the bone—and isn’t letting go.

These realities loomed over two major meetings. The first was the historic February 8 joint summit of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Dar es Salaam.

With M23 in full control of Goma and closing in on Bukavu, African leaders grasped for a plan. The summit emphasised direct talks involving all parties, including the M23 rebels, and proposed merging the stalled Luanda and Nairobi peace processes, potentially with additional facilitators from across Africa.

The Luanda process, led by Angolan President João Lourenço, has been mediating the DRC conflict since July 2022. The Nairobi process was initiated in April 2022 by then-Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who continued leading it after leaving office in August 2022.

The summit condemned “uninvited foreign armed forces” in the DRC—probably a veiled reference to Rwanda and FDLR, an eastern DRC-based force comprising elements who committed the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The fact that the summit even took place was seismic. African disunity is a cliché, but this meeting, bridging two regional economic blocs, rattled observers.

However, its momentum faltered. The EAC-SADC military chiefs, ordered to meet within five days, failed to do so, fuelling whispers of external sabotage. When they finally convened in Harare on March 17 (together with defence ministers)—more than a month late—Kinshasa and M23 were en route to Luanda for long-awaited direct talks.

Then, the dominoes fell. On the same day as the Harare meeting, the European Union—firmly in Kinshasa’s corner—slapped sanctions on M23 and Rwanda.

These included asset freezes, and travel bans on nine individuals, such as M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa, Rwandan Defence Force commanders, and the North Kivu governor.

Additionally, the EU sanctioned the CEO of Rwanda’s Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board and Gasabo Gold Refinery in Kigali, accusing them of illicitly exporting Congolese minerals.

These measures aimed to pressure Rwanda to end its alleged support for M23 and address the exploitation of DRC resources fuelling the crisis. The sanctions instead backfired, souring Africa-led peace efforts and hardening positions.

Meanwhile, in the shadows, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was brokering an audacious diplomatic gambit: A direct meeting between Kagame and Tshisekedi in Doha.

Among the agreements reached was a commitment to an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” in eastern DRC, borrowing a line from the EAC-SADC joint resolution. The fact that the meeting had taken place stunned many, and evidence of it only emerged when a photo surfaced of Al Thani with Kagame and Tshisekedi, accompanied by a brief statement—not one of those lengthy 10-page communiqués—describing the encounter as “cordial.”

They also supported the integration of the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes and the EAC-SADC mechanism as the primary framework for resolving the conflict.

With the EU sanctions undermining Luanda, M23 walked away. In a scramble to regain the initiative, EAC-SADC leaders convened a virtual summit on March 24, led by Kenya’s President William Ruto and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, the current SADC chair.

But just as quickly, another card dropped—Angola abruptly quit its mediator role, citing a shift in focus to African Union priorities under President Lourenço’s chairmanship.

And so, the great Congolese chessboard remains in motion. M23 holds sway, the West fumbles yet another intervention, and Africa—caught between unity and self-interest—watches, wondering whether another peace effort will stagger into uncertainty.

A recent report showed AFC/M23 leader Corneille Nangaa meeting UN officials in Goma. His beard was neatly trimmed back, and he wore a sharp blue suit in an office befitting a president rather than a rundown bush headquarters.

There was no sign of uncertainty in his demeanour nor among the M23 troops swarming eastern DRC. They are likely feeling, as the Ugandans say, that the “gods who gave them (this time), didn’t lie to them”.