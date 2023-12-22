Role relevance in the face of AI revolution

By WALE AKINYEMI More by this Author

In the early stages of the digital revolution, the most apparent impact was on manufacturing jobs. Automation, spearheaded by robotics and computerisation, began replacing human labour in tasks that required precision and repetitiveness. This shift was driven by the need for increased efficiency, cost reduction and error minimisation.

In the automotive sector, for instance, robots revolutionised assembly lines. An example is General Motors (GM), where robots were employed for welding and painting tasks, significantly increasing output while reducing human workforce. In the 1980s, GM's adoption of robotic technology led to a reduction of thousands of jobs, marking a pivotal moment in the manufacturing employment landscape.

According to a report by the International Federation of Robotics, the number of robots in factories worldwide increased by approximately 15 percent annually from 2010 to 2015, leading to the displacement of numerous manual jobs.

Read: EYAKUZE: When the created become the creator

Fast forward to the present, the emergence of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) technologies is instigating a similar, if not more profound, upheaval, but this time in sectors traditionally considered as ‘safe’ from automation. In finance, AI algorithms have started performing complex analysis tasks that were once the domain of seasoned analysts.

JPMorgan Chase’s COIN (Contract Intelligence) program, which uses ML to interpret commercial loan agreements, is a prime example. This programme does in seconds, what took legal aides 360,000 hours annually. A study by McKinsey Global Institute predicts that by 2030, up to 30 percent of the hours worked globally could be automated, with the financial sector being one of the most affected.

Advertisement

Healthcare, a field known for its reliance on skilled human judgment, is also seeing AI’s growing influence. In radiology, AI algorithms are now able to analyse X-rays and MRI scans with accuracy comparable to or, in some cases, surpassing human radiologists.

A study published in the journal Radiology pointed that an AI system developed by Google outperformed six radiologists in detecting breast cancer from mammograms. According to the American College of Radiology, AI is expected to assist in diagnosing up to 90 percent of radiological cases by 2035, potentially redefining the role of radiologists.

In Kenya, AI is revolutionising agriculture, a sector that employs a large portion of the population. The startup "UjuziKilimo" uses AI and big data to analyse soil data, which helps farmers understand soil health, optimise inputs, and increase crop yields.

Read: EYAKUZE: Natural AI is indeed the mother of invention

This innovation is not only improving agricultural productivity but also creating new tech-driven job opportunities in rural areas. According to the World Bank, adoption of digital technologies in agriculture could increase productivity in sub-Saharan Africa by up to 70 percent by 2050, thereby also impacting employment positively in this sector.

A report by the International Finance Corporation estimates that the digital health market in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2024, suggesting significant potential for job creation in the healthcare sector.

So, what is the point I am getting at today? There is no sacred role anymore. Remember that you are not in a role because someone likes your face. You are there because you are relevant.

Relevance is what the world pays for and the minute it is questionable, even if it is made so by technology, your days are numbered. As we approach the end of the year, there is no better time than now to rethink whatever role you plan for yourself in the future. The question is, will that role still be there when you get to that future?

Wale Akinyemi is the founder of The Street University Email [email protected]