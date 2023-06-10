Living in the tenderpreneurs paradise in Kenya

By TEE NGUGI More by this Author

Details of the mosquito net tendering corruption scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority show that the same script was used by government officials to rob Kenyans of their hard-earned money.

The same script, different or similar characters, same philosophy, different regimes. The simplicity of the script shows the arrogance of, and contempt for, Kenyans by officialdom.

The modus operandi involves inflating the cost of goods being tendered, then interfering in the tendering process by intimidation or corruption in order to award the tender to families, friends and business partners of the officials. It is simple smash and grab. And, in two weeks, new billionaires are created.

This thievery even has a term that has become part of our national parlance: tenderprenuers. So, through the magic of tenderprenuership, we have National Youth Service billionaires, Covid billionaires, National Cereals and Produce Board billionaires... This kind of heist takes place in all government offices: The presidency, ministries, county governments, parliament, state corporations and departments.

Needless to say, this endemic theft means that services ranging from health to education do not get adequate budget support. An absurd development model is taking root: Borrow money to close budget holes because a sizeable amount of money collected by the taxman has gone to private pockets. Even overtaxing people is an exercise in futility, because a significant amount of the money collected ends up in private pockets.

Countries like Finland are heavily taxed. But the Finns do not complain because they see where their tax money goes. The Finns enjoy numerous subsidised services as well world-class mass transportation systems and other infrastructure.

Advertisement

In Kenya, despite being heavily taxed, we still have poor or non-existent services and infrastructure. The only thing we manufacture faster than anyone else in the world is public-sector billionaires.

Why is it that, despite the devastating effects of theft, we have failed to eradicate it? The answer is simple. Government does not have the will to stop it.

How can they stop it when the principal officials, their relatives and cronies are the main beneficiaries of theft?

Since 1963, we have jailed thousands of purse snatchers and chicken thieves, yet those who steal a country’s future ride around in helicopters and live in fabulous mansions.

The Finance Bill, which is now before MPs, intends to increase taxes. If Kenyans could see, like the Finns, that their money comes back to uplift their welfare, they would not mind bearing a heavier tax burden. But, from experience, we are more likely to mint more billionaires.

For how long can we keep this gravy train running? We have run it since 1963. We will need to have an Ufungamano House-style national conversation on the gravy train. It is either that or we continue hurtling towards state failure.

Tee Ngugi is a Nairobi-based political commentator.