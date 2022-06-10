CCM, Chadema on the same table at a concert? It's a Samia world!

By JENERALI ULIMWENGU More by this Author

It is safe to say that the political and security situation in Tanzania is continuing to improve and that the current head of state, Samia Suluhu, is in earnest trying to erase the effects of her predecessor’s misdoings.

A signal event took place in Dar es Salaam that was almost unthinkable when the president graced a gala concert hosted by a young rap artiste whose main credential is that he has been a major opposition figure in the country, serving as a leading parliamentarian for one of Tanzania biggest cities.

As I sat at the table reserved for opposition kingpin Freeman Mbowe — chairman of Chadema recently released from remand jail and cleared of charges of terrorism — who sat next to Abdulrahman Kinana, vice-chairman of the ruling CCM and Samia a table away, I could not evade the thought that this was indeed a surreal situation. The symbolism of the arrangement was just overwhelming.

Protocol mix-up?

This was just an impossible table arrangement, almost suggesting there must have been a serious protocol mix-up and a serious breach of security that should land someone in deep trouble. Yes, there they were, all the three I have mentioned, within a calling range, all united in the celebration of the crooning achievements of Chadema’s Joseph Mbilinyi aka “Sugu.”

To say it was breathtaking would be an understatement, especially knowing that Chadema has been responding to Samia’s overtures with caution, playing along with her on some matter, balking at others, at all turns trying to protect the essential ingredients of what they believe to be their strategic roadmap.

The main bone of contention between the two sides seems to be Chadema’s insistence on a new constitution and Samia’s apparent reticence on the matter, she being of the view that the constitutional conversation should take place after the elections slated for 2025.

It is understandable that Chadema, being the main party in the opposition, having cried foul over the “stealing” of the whole election in 2020, would not buy that line of thinking.

It is a bone that both sides continue chewing on, and a number of meetings have taken place to thrash out the arguments on both sides of the divide.

The rhetoric

What is encouraging, however, is that there is more jaw-jaw than war-war in the rhetoric, and I think that augurs well for a country that seriously needs healing.

Tanzanians need to face up to the fact that the 5+ years of John Magufuli’s rule were disastrous in many senses, especially in the field of people’s rights and freedoms.

Many people lost their lives in circumstances that nobody has been able to explain; many people lost their livelihoods and businesses at the whims of a president who thought his word was divine; and many people were too scared to speak up or just ran away into exile.

This is a fact that we should never allow ourselves to forget, otherwise it shall be re-enacted in the future.

People with a Magufuli-type of mental disposition abound among us, and there is no reason to suppose they will not take over once again if given a chance.

I have to take solace in what Samia has done so far. This past week, the good news continued pouring in with Tundu Lissu (remember him?) declaring that he had been paid all his entitlements as a former parliamentarian, and as the victim of a most vicious attack perpetrated against a public figure during Magufuli’s presidency.

Shot multiple times

This is the man who was shot multiple times in broad daylight, within an official compound, and no one of authority has deemed it fit to conduct an inquiry into the shooting.

Lissu survived the bloody attack, not because the state moved heaven and earth to save him, but because some people are simply destined to live.

His medical bills were picked up by well-meaning people and institutions, and his health has strengthened somewhat, though his body will keep at least one bullet as a souvenir of the death he danced out of.

Now that Lissu has been paid his dues and benefits — although his mangled leg will never be given back to him — it is safe to believe that it is time for him and the other exiles to come back home and continue with the task to reconstruct this nation whose psychology was scarred by a ruler willing to use any means to achieve his intentions.

Lissu is a walking demonstration of this fact, and the other victims of the ferocity of this dark recent past will bear testimony to what I am saying.

I have not even talked about Ben Sanane and Azory Gwanda for the time being, but I believe any reconciliation that Samia seems willing to foster must take these pending cases in its stride.

Tough job, Madam President, but necessary.

Jenerali Ulimwengu