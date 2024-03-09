African Union needs to reboot, but not with octogenarian men

By ELSIE EYAKUZE More by this Author

Former President Jakaya Kikwete recently stated that he supports Raila Odinga for the position of Chairman of the African Union Commission. Mr Odinga is 79 years old.

At first, I thought it was the African Union Chairmanship — a one-year position, largely ceremonial — and I took exception. I ranted about it.

Then I found out that it was actually in an EAC concerted bid for Mr Odinga to become the AUC chair, an actual job where he manages important things and gets to sign off on decisions and expenditure. Now I am incensed. And this introduction is a rewrite.

“Msegeju ana ng’ombe…”

Here’s the thing. The African Union has an “Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want” going on. Africa is also the youngest continent on the planet, with an impressive population growth rate and a bright future in a world where technology has revolutionised all areas of life- family, friendship, labour, money.

Here I am looking at media pictures of three old men standing in a field with Ankole cattle grazing in the background. I can smell the ointments and hair dye through my screen and thinking: This is not it.

First, cattle and land are two things that neither youth nor women have ever had access to in an equitable manner in Africa. The Africa we want? These old men are not the dreamers of that future.

“Nami nina ng’ombe zangu…”

I was at the recent launch of the African Institute of Indigenous Knowledge Systems in Dar es Salaam. As the day progressed, I found myself growing tetchy — too many old men saying that current Africans do not value their heritage and other such hostilities.

This is not my flavour of intergenerational conversation at all. It introduced a sour note to the carefully crafted village atmosphere of the gathering, where I had the pleasure of watching bearded Africans of reputation groove unselfconsciously to the Swahili sounds of the University of Dar es Salaam band between speaker panels.

“Namwambia tuchanganye…”

I leaned over to the young man next me and asked him: “Why do you think these old men are so mean to young people?” He thought for a second while I gazed at his long-lashed, clear-skinned profile and offered the following insight: “These old men of ours, they fear us. They do not want to retire; they say it is our fault that the economy falters and nothing moves when they themselves are unmoving.” Then off he went to rejoin the band, snatching music straight off the air, as talented musicians do.

Word. I think it is time for Africa to swagger into the rest of the 21st century with full rizz, which will require gently peeling off our cabal of elder statesmen.

“Hataki! Kwaheri nakwenda zangu!”

Kiswahili is an AU language, one that I have used here in the form of old song lyrics to make a point. Africa is young and full of women too. There can always be a council of elders, in keeping with “our ways”.

We can do mutually beneficial intergenerational collabos, like Koffi Olomide and Diamond Platinumz. But beyond that, no more flabby potbelly politics. The AU needs a reboot…

“Na ngoma zetu tucheze, pamoja. Umoja kuimarisha…”

Elsie Eyakuze is an independent consultant and blogger for The Mikocheni Report