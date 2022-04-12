Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asks to address African Union

Tuesday April 12 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in capital Kyiv in this handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on March 12, 2022. PHOTO | UKRAINE PRESIDENCY via AFP

By AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy has requested to address the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Monday. 

Sall, the current AU chairman, tweeted that he and Zelenksy had discussed over the phone the economic impact of the war in Ukraine and "the need to favour dialogue for a negotiated outcome to the conflict". 

The Ukrainian president also asked to address the AU, Sall said. 

The request comes amid a divided African response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For example, 58 countries abstained from an April 7 vote in the United Nations General Assembly that suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over its invasion.

Africa accounted for 24 of the abstaining countries, which included Senegal. Nine other African countries voted in favour of the resolution, and 9 voted against. 

