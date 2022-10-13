UN condemns Russia's ‘illegal’ move to annex parts of Ukraine

By VALERIE KOGA More by this Author

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to condemn Russia's “illegal” annexation of four regions in Ukraine.

It said the “illegal so-called referendums” that Russia called in the Ukraine regions interfered with Kyiv’s internationally recognised boundaries.

143 members voted in favour of the resolution to condemn Russia, five voted against the resolution, while 35 members abstained from the vote, the UN News Centre reported.

The UN urged countries not to recognise the “illegal” annexation, a move that now strengthens the international isolation of Moscow since it invaded Kyiv early this year.