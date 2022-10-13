Advertisement

UN condemns Russia's ‘illegal’ move to annex parts of Ukraine

Thursday October 13 2022
UN General assembly Special Session.

A United Nations General Assembly special session at the UN headquarters on October 10, 2022 in New York City. The 77th Session of the UNGA held the 11th Emergency Special Session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. PHOTO | MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO | GETTY IMAGES | AFP

By VALERIE KOGA

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to condemn Russia's “illegal” annexation of four regions in Ukraine.

It said the “illegal so-called referendums” that Russia called in the Ukraine regions interfered with Kyiv’s internationally recognised boundaries.

143 members voted in favour of the resolution to condemn Russia, five voted against the resolution, while 35 members abstained from the vote, the UN News Centre reported.

The UN urged countries not to recognise the “illegal” annexation, a move that now strengthens the international isolation of Moscow since it invaded Kyiv early this year.

