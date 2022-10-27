Advertisement

Elon Musk says buying Twitter to enable 'healthy' debate of ideas

Thursday October 27 2022
Billionaire Tesla chief Elon Musk

Billionaire Tesla chief Elon Musk shows himself on October 26, 2022 carrying a sink as he enters the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Musk has said he is acquiring Twitter to enable "healthy" debate on a wide range of ideas. PHOTO | VARIOUS SOURCES | AFP

By AFP

New York

Elon Musk said Thursday he is acquiring Twitter to enable "healthy" debate on a wide range of ideas and counter a trend in which social media splinters into partisan "echo chambers."

The billionaire entrepreneur pursued the deal "because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," Musk tweeted on the eve of a court-imposed deadline to finalise the $44 billion acquisition.

