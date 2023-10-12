How the Israeli-Hamas war is dividing Africa

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

African leaders are united in condemning violence in the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict but remain deeply divided over who is to blame.

Following an unprecedented attack on Israel by the militant group Hamas, a number of African leaders issued statements reacting to the violence. But in the first sign of disagreement, even they couldn't agree on whether to call it terrorism or war.

Kenya's President William Ruto on Saturday expressed "solidarity" with Israel, saying Kenya "unequivocally condemns terrorism and attacks on innocent civilians in the country (Israel).

“Kenya strongly maintains that there exists no justification whatsoever for terrorism, which constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security,” Ruto argued.

