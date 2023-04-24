Chilling cults that terrified the world

By AFP More by this Author

Following the grim discovery in Kenya of the bodies of more than 60 suspected cult members believed to have starved themselves to death, we look at other notorious killer sects.

914 dead, Guyana jungle apocalypse

In one of the most dramatic mass murder-suicides of modern history, 914 adults and children from a US cult died in the jungle of the small South American country of Guyana on November 18, 1978.

They were lead to their death by a charismatic US preacher, Jim Jones, who coerced members of his People's Temple sect into committing "revolutionary suicide", urging parents to give their children poison, while others were shot trying to flee or forced to drink the deadly liquid.

Jones, who had moved his followers to Guyana from San Francisco to avoid a crackdown on the cult by US authorities, was found dead with a bullet to his head. It was never determined if he had died by suicide or was shot.

Over 700 dead in Uganda

Another of the world's worst cult-related massacres took place in southwestern Uganda's Kanungu district in 2000 where some 700 members from the Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God burned to death.

Members of the cult, which believed the world would come to an end at the turn of the millennium, had been locked inside a church, with the doors and windows nailed shut from the outside.

The building was then set alight.

The cult leaders, who were suspected of their deaths, were never found.

Waco siege: nearly 80 dead

In 1993, 76 members of a sect in Waco, Texas including 20 children, died in a blaze at their wooden fortress when it was stormed by federal agents after a 51-day siege.

David Koresh, the charismatic leader of the Branch Davidian cult -- which broke away from the Seventh Day Adventist church -- died along with many of his followers.

US authorities had accused the group of stockpiling weapons and obtained an arrest warrant for Koresh and a search warrant for the compound, resulting in the tense weeks-long standoff.

1994: Solar Temple

The bodies of 48 members of the doomsday Solar Temple sect, including its leaders, were discovered in the Swiss villages of Cheiry and Granges-sur-Salvan in October 1994.

In total, over 70 members of the sect founded by a homeopathic healer died, including 10 people living in the Canadian province of Quebec and 16 people whose charred bodies were found in the Vercors mountains of southeast France.

Notes left by some of the members suggested a mass suicide, but investigators said as many as two thirds of the dead could have been murdered.

Heaven's Gate poisoning

In 1997, 39 members of the Heaven's Gate cult in San Diego, California, committed mass suicide by poisoning to coincide with the arrival of the Hale-Bopp comet, considering this a signal for their exit from Earth.

The dead included cult co-founder Marshall Applewhite.

Bonnie Nettles, the other founder of the sect which believed that members could transform themselves into immortal extraterrestrials by rejecting their human nature, died of cancer in 1985.

Japan's sarin gas attack

Doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo was behind a notorious attack in Japan in 1995, in which members released toxic sarin gas into Tokyo's subway network, killing 13 people and sickening thousands of others.

The chemical was released in liquid form at five locations during rush hour, causing commuters to stagger from trains struggling to breathe.

At the cult's headquarters near Mount Fuji authorities found a plant capable of producing enough sarin to kill millions.

Thirteen Aum members, including the cult's near-blind leader Shoko Asahara, were executed over the crime.