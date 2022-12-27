From DeSantis to Jabeur: 10 people likely to make news in 2023

By AFP More by this Author

Paris

From Florida governor Ron DeSantis to Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur and Britain's Prince Harry, here are 10 people who are expected to make headlines in 2023.

Ron DeSantis

Will Donald Trump's former apprentice, popular Florida governor Ron DeSantis, turn on his one-time mentor by challenging him for the Republican nomination for president?

Trump is already gearing up for a potential battle with his MAGA (Make America Great Again) disciple, whose stock has soared among Republicans.

DeSantis won a landslide re-election in November's midterms, in which Trump loyalists fared badly. The property mogul has coined a nickname for the self-styled anti-woke warrior: "Ron de Sanctimonious".

Kristalina Georgieva

The 69-year-old head of the International Monetary Fund will have her work cut out for her in 2023 to try to head off a new global debt crisis triggered by escalating inflation and interest rates.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, driving up global food and energy prices, the Washington-based fund has provided around $90 billion in support to 16 countries. Her message to countries that may need digging out is: act early.

The head of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KAMM | AFP

Prince Harry

Britain's royal family is bracing for more potentially damaging revelations as Prince Harry prepares to release his highly anticipated memoir "Spare".

Harry has promised an "unflinching" account of life inside The Firm in the book, which will hit the shelves on January 10.

In perhaps a sneak preview, he accused his brother William of a furious response to his plans to quit royal life but insisted in a Netflix docuseries aired in December that he had few regrets about leaving.

The 38-year-old self-exiled royal and his wife Meghan are already divisive figures in Britain following their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, in which they accused unnamed senior royals of racism.

Britain's Prince Harry who is preparing to release his highly anticipated memoir "Spare". PHOTO | ADRIAN DENNIS | AFP

Bob Iger

Disney's long-time CEO has been called back from retirement to try and work his old magic on the struggling entertainment company, which is burning through cash in its quest to attract streaming customers to Disney+.

But the 71-year-old faces a tall order to return Disney to the glory days of his 2005-2020 tenure.

He will also have to negotiate the aftermath of Disney's row with Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor terminated the self-governing status of Disney World in Orlando after it criticised his "Don't Say Gay" law banning the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools.

Disney CEO Bob. He has been called back from retirement to try and work his old magic on the struggling entertainment company. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KAMM | AFP

Ons Jabeur

Tunisia's tennis heroine, who became in 2022 the first Arab woman to reach a Wimbledon final, will attempt to win her first Grand Slam title in 2023.

The 28-year-old world number two, dubbed the "Minister of Happiness" in her homeland for her cheerful disposition and multiple successes, already has three WTA titles to her name.

Sydney McLaughlin

US hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, who smashed her own world record in 2022 after winning two Olympic golds (400m hurdles and 4x400m hurdle relay) the previous year in Tokyo, has attracted huge followings for a much-overlooked sport.

The 23-year-old, voted World Athlete of the year for 2022, has hinted she could change discipline to the 400m flat.

She will be one of the most closely-watched performers at the world athletics championships in Budapest in August.

Sydney McLaughlin. She will be one of the most closely-watched performers at the world athletics championships in Budapest in August. EZRA SHAW | GETTY IMAGES | AFP

Peter Obi

The man to watch in Nigeria's presidential election in February is 61-year-old former governor Peter Obi.

He has galvanised the youth vote by campaigning as an alternative to the two parties that have dominated power since the end of military rule in 1999.

The Labour Party candidate, who is promising a "new Nigeria", has mobilised a small army of young urbanites known as "Obi-dients", who tout his prudent eight-year management of the finances of Anambra state as proof of his leadership ability.

Nigeria’ Labour Party's presidential candidate Peter Obi (centre with his wife Margaret (R) and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed. PHOTO | PIUS UTOMI EKPEI | AFP

Margot Robbie

Australian actress Margot Robbie, 32, nearly broke the internet when the first pictures of her and Ryan Gosling playing iconic doll duo Barbie and Ken in Greta Gerwig's film about the Mattel toys were released in June.

Gerwig's feminist "Barbie" is one of the most keenly awaited releases of 2023, along with Damien Chazelle's "Babylon".

The latter also features "I, Tonya" star Robbie, this time as an unhinged, drugged-up anti-Barbie, in a tale about the wild ways of 1920s Hollywood.

Margot Robbie. PHOTO | KYLE GRILLOT | AFP

Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwan's pro-democracy president, 66, sparked China's fury -- and huge retaliatory military drills -- in 2022 by hosting US House speaker Nancy Pelosi for a visit to the island, which Beijing views as part of its territory and has vowed to retake, by force if necessary.

Her showdown with Xi Jinping looks set to continue in 2023. Washington is warning that China's most powerful leader since Mao could seek to seize Taiwan "much faster" than previously thought.

Tsai has compared Beijing's plans for Taiwan to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and insists there will be "no compromise" on the territory's democratic way of life.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a press conference at the presidential office in Taipei on December 27, 2022. Her showdown with Xi Jinping looks set to continue in 2023. PHOTO | SAM YEH | AFP

Victor Wembanyama

Such is the excitement around France's 18-year-old basketball prodigy, who is widely expected to be the first pick in next year's NBA draft, the association has begun streaming Victor Wembanyama's games with French club Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92.

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James is among the admirers of the willowy 2.2-metre-tall (7.2-feet-tall) Frenchman, saying he has a "generational talent" that borders on "alien".

Metropolitan 92's French power forward Victor Wembanyama. PHOTO | OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE | AFP



