The sweetness of power traps Sahelian juntas

The juntas of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso came to power on the back of popular revolts, toppling elected governments they accused of failing to tackle security and economic problems.

Now, after two or more years at the helm, the military leaders have discovered the sweetness of power and seem reluctant to hand it back to civilians.

When they overthrew the regimes, they argued that they would only serve as caretakers in emergency times. Now, however, they have either delayed civilian elections, banned political parties or simply postponed election dates whenever they are due.

Tchiani of Niger

In Niger, the July 26, 2023 coup ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and installed General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Niger junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani speaking on national television on July 28, 2023. PHOTO | AFP

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) insisted on a definite election timetable after initially failing to demand Bazoum’s return. Instead, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali decided to quit Ecowas, which they saw as a nuisance.

Last week, Niger’s junta leader was sworn in as transitional president for a five-year term, under a new charter that replaces the country’s Constitution.

Tchiani, whose rule now extends to 2030, was also promoted to army general, echoing the prolonged military transitions in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

On March 26, 2025, Mahamane Roufai, the secretary general of Niger’s government, said that the transition period was flexible and could change based on certain factors, including the security situation and the burden of reforms.

Tchiani would have been in power for about seven years by the end of the transition period in 2030, if there is no further shift in the timeline. Meanwhile, political parties have been suspended.

Goita in Mali

It has been four years since a coup took place in Mali. The military has since consolidated its power and suspended the activities of political parties and civil society organisations.

Mali transitional-government leader Colonel Assimi Goita speaking to the press. PHOTO | AFP

In May 2024, participants in Mali’s national dialogue extended the military-led transition to democracy by three years and allowed junta leader Assimi Goita to stand in the eventual elections.

Mali has been under military rule since a coup in August 2020, and tensions have risen over the junta’s failure to meet a promised 2025 timeline for a return to constitutional rule. Goita has instead asked lawmakers to review the transitional charter.

Burkina Faso’s Traore

In October 2022, Captain Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso was sworn in as president after Paul-Henri Damiba was ousted in the country’s second coup in less than nine months.

Burkina Faso's junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore attends the first ordinary summit of heads of state and governments of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) in Niamey, Niger July 6, 2024. Photo credit: Mahamadou Hamidou | Reuters

Burkina Faso was plunged into political turmoil on September 30 that year after a group of officers decided to remove interim president Damiba, citing his inability to deal with a worsening armed uprising, dissolved the transitional government and suspended the Constitution.

An initial national dialogue adopted a charter that put in place a government and a legislative assembly and setting a 21-month transition to civilian rule, but Traore has repeatedly warned that holding elections will be difficult given the perilous security situation.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported that Burkina Faso’s junta has arrested three prominent journalists and intensified a crackdown on media freedom as pressure mounts.

Doumbouya in Guinea

After failing to hold elections in December 2024, the junta led by Mamadi Doumbouya in Guinea has announced plans to hold delayed presidential and legislative elections in 2025, in a commitment to restore democracy.

Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (centre), the Guinean coup leader, was sworn in as president on October 1, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

The junta, which seized power from Guinea’s first democratically elected president, Alpha Condé, in September 2021, has consistently lacked transparency, timeliness, or adequate budgetary commitments.

To pave the way for Doumbouya’s candidacy, the junta is expected to organise a constitutional referendum in May 2025 that would set the terms of the election. Junta members now refer to Doumbouya as President of the Republic, rather than president of the transition, as they had previously done.

The United States has expressed its displeasure that Guinea has not met its January 1, 2025 date to launch its democratic transition.

US State Department has called on the Guinean government to “undertake a transparent and inclusive process that engages all Guineans. Transparency and inclusivity are fundamental to a transition to civilian rule that is credible, legitimate, and sustainable.