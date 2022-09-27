President Ruto names new Cabinet

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Kenya’s President William Ruto on Tuesday unveiled his new Cabinet on Tuesday, two weeks after he was sworn in as Kenya's fifth head of state.

At a press conference, Dr Ruto stated that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will, in addition to deputising him, chair intergovernmental relations and chair constitutional commissions.

The president named Musalia Mudavadi as the Prime Cabinet Secretary, saying the position is the most senior office after the president and vice president.

He also appointed the following Cabinet Secretaries (CSs)

Professor Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration)

Njuguna Ndung'u (National Treasury and Planning)

Aisha Jumwa (Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action)

Aden Duale (Defence)

Alice Wahome (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation)

Alfred Mutua (Foreign and Diaspora Affairs)

Moses Kuria (Trade, Investment and Industry)

Rebecca Miano (EAC, ASAL and Regional Development)

Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads and Transport)

Soipan Tuya (Environment and Forestry)

Zacharia Mwangi Njeru (Lands and Housing)

Peninah Malonza (Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage)

Mithika Linturi (Agriculture and Livestock Development)

Susan Nakhumicha Wafula (Health)

Eliud Owalo (Communication)

Ezekiel Machogu (Education)

Davis Chirchir (Energy and Petroleum)

Ababu Namwamba (Sports and Youth Affairs)

Simon Chelugui (Cooperatives and MSMEs)

Salim Mvurya (Mining)

Florence Bore (Labour)

The names will now be forwarded to Parliament for vetting and approval.

President Ruto also appointed Harriet Chigai as the advisor on women's rights, Monica Juma as National Security advisor and Justin Muturi as the Attorney General and Mercy Wanjau as the Secretary to the Cabinet.

He also announced that Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai had applied to proceed on terminal leave for the remaining six months of his remaining contract, due to health problems. The president further announced that the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti had handed in his resignation.