Will Ruto’s US trip help diminish Chinese influence in East Africa?

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

Kenya is earning a central role in helping push Washington’s rivals to the periphery of the East African region, reflecting Nairobi’s growing stature in the eyes of Americans.

After a three-day State visit to the US this week, President William Ruto witnessed several multimillion-dollar deals in infrastructure and security. But these are a reward for his staying closer to Washington in the past 20 months of his administration.

It means US rivals such as China and Russia may find a stronger competitor in a region where Beijing had enjoyed unassailable advantage, building roads, bridges and cultural influence through education.

The US won’t be providing all of that, or even matching it, but it offered an escape from some of the attendant burdens that have come from it.

Read more here