Why Mogadishu is tightening grip on contested Las Anod

Somalia’s federal government has indicated it will treat a sliver of land straddling Somaliland and Puntland as an autonomous state, potentially heightening tensions between Mogadishu and Somaliland, who once controlled the area.

The announcement by Prime Minister Hamza Barre means SSC-Khatumo will be treated at the same level as five others: Puntland, Jubbaland, Hirshabelle, South West and Galmudug, and will be allowed to attend the national meetings of the federal government and federal states, known locally as the National Consultative Council.

This “elevation” is already causing controversy as Somaliland has condemned the decision.

It all started last week when Barre announced his trip to Las Anod, the headquarters of SSC-Khatumo Administration, about 1,000km northwest of Mogadishu, news which excited locals.

But it also provoked anger in Somaliland, a region that had unilaterally declared independence from the rest of Somalia in 1991, after the collapse of the military regime led by the late General Mohamed Siad Barre.

Despite SSC-Khatumo splitting from Somaliland rule late in 2023, after a bitter war following an uprising in the town of Las Anod against Somaliland, Hargeisa still lays claim to the strip.

Seven months of intense shelling by Somaliland forces stationed outside the town did not put down a clan-based militia that fought back vehemently.

The confrontations that began in February 2023 ended in August, with Somaliland forces retreating from most of the Sool region and its capital Las Anod, having caused the death of 300 people and displacement of 150,000 others.

In reaction to PM Barre’s planned visit, jubilation arose in Las Anod and in most of its districts collectively abbreviated as SSC (Sool, Sanaag and Cayn). This irritated Hargeisa.

In Las Anod, bad things have happened before, including deadly violence. Somalia’s second President Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke was assassinated there on October 15, 1969, leading to the military power takeover through the “bloodless revolution” on October 21.

Somaliland’s Aqalka Wakiilada (House of Representatives) issued a sharp condemnation of the planned visit by the PM, terming it a violation of its sovereignty.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation strongly and unequivocally condemns the planned visit by the Prime Minister of Somalia to Las Anod,” said a statement.

It notified the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the UN and Arab League, labelling the trip “a direct threat to regional peace and security.”

But Somaliland is not a member of any of these organisations.

The PM and his delegation of Cabinet members, legislators and senior civil servants landed on Saturday morning, and were received at Las Anod Airport by crowds of residents and officials led by the SSC-Khatumo president Abdikhadir Ahmed Aw-Ali aka Firdhiye.

The delegation held meetings and discussions on important issues in the region.

Barre announced various projects, promising funding from the federal government.

He laid foundations for eight projects, including SSC-Khaatumo administration headquarters, Immigration and National ID Centre (Las Anod Branch), SSC-Khaatumo Police eadquarters and Sayid Mohamed Technical and Vocational Training Centre.

He launched a tarmac road linking the towns of Samakaab and Buuhoodle, government administrative offices for SSC-Khaatumo, National Emergency Response Centre (Sodma) and SSC-Khaatumo State House Hospital.

“This is only the beginning, as additional projects are on the way to fulfil the needs of the people and to consolidate peace, governance, and opportunity,” Mr Barre said.

At a public gathering on Sunday evening, Barre announced that Aw-Ali was invited to participate in the upcoming National Consultative Council.

He said the federal government would recognise SSC-Khaatumo as a Federal Member State (FMS) and urged Somalia’s international partners to treat it the same way as the other five.

But the ultimate decision lies with the federal parliament.

Somaliland President Abdurahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, furiously reacted to PM Barre’s visit to Las Anod, terming it “reckless.”

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, in Türkiye for the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, told reporters that the PM’s visit “aims to mediate Somaliland-Khatumo conflict.”