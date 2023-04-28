Kenya's Nyagah exits EACRF over personal security concerns

By MARY WAMBUI More by this Author

The commander of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) Major General Jeff Nyagah has quit, citing safety concerns after unknown people threatened him.

The battle-hardened officer said is reporting back to Nairobi for further consultations on the ongoing processes and the force's mandate that has since expired.

In a memo to the EAC Secretary-General dated April 27, the battle-hardened officer said he has opted to exit Goma due to an aggravated threat to his safety and a systematic plan to frustrate efforts of the EACRF.

“Honourable secretary as you are aware, there was an attempt to intimidate my security at my former residence by deploying foreign military contractors (mercenaries) who placed monitoring devices, flew drones and conducted physical surveillance of my residence in early January 2023 forcing me to relocate,” the memo by Maj Gen Nyagah reads.

Negative media campaign

He also cites a well-coordinated and financed negative media campaign targeting his personality and cites EACRF’s alleged complacency in handling the M23 armed group.

“This is further enhanced by the current push by DRC to have the force commander rotated every three months which was not envisaged in the current mandate,” the memo adds.

Maj Gen Nyagah further views the suspension of EACRF’s Facebook account and failure by Kinshasa to cater for the Force Headquarters’ administrative costs, including electricity and civilian staff salaries and staff officers’ accommodation, as sabotage to the force’s efforts.

“I have come to the conclusion that my security as the force commander is not guaranteed within the operation area. Further, the ongoing frustration has rendered my mission untenable hence the precautionary decision to exit the mission area,” he adds.

And in new postings and appointments of officers of the Kenya Defence Forces, Maj Gen Nyagah has been appointed the General Officer, Western Command.

This was revealed in an announcement on Friday by Kenyan President William Ruto, who has promoted Lt-Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla to a General and appointed him the Chief of Defence Forces, succeeding General Robert Kibochi, whose term of service has ended.