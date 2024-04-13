Why EAC secretary general job has become a hot seat

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

By JULIUS BARIGABA More by this Author

The position of the secretary general has become a hot potato in the East African Community in the past decade as the current holder Peter Mathuki exits from office.

A close scrutiny of the activities and affairs of the office of the secretary general by the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and the responsibilities that come with an expanded regional bloc have exposed the governance structure weaknesses at the EAC Secretariat.

The tenures of the outgoing Secretary General Dr Mathuki (Kenya) and his predecessor Liberat Mfumukeko (Burundi) contrast with those of Francis Muthaura (Kenya), the EAC first chief executive, and his successors Juma Mwapachu (Tanzania), Amanya Mushega (Uganda), and Dr Richard Sezibera (Rwanda).

Read more here