University student shot dead during Kenya's opposition protests

A third-year student at Kenya’s Maseno University was on Monday evening shot and killed during anti-government protests called by the opposition leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

William Mayange, who was shot in the neck after protesters invaded a police line, was pronounced dead on arrival in hospital.

Police said at least six officers were injured during the incident.

Police said protestors, who included students, had invaded Maseno police line during the demonstrations, prompting the officers to use live bullets to disperse the rowdy youths.

The demonstrations saw the rowdy supporters of Mr Odinga engage the police in running battles, affecting normal operations and businesses.

Houses vandalised

A police report says the rowdy students vandalised at least 10 houses at the Maseno police line.

According to the report, the students had earlier invaded Sairam Supermarket in Maseno town and other business premises along Kisumu-Busia highway.

"The students lit bonfires and barricaded Kisumu-Busia road using stones," the police report said.

"They (students) overpowered the officers who were manning the station. The officers had run out of tear gas canisters," the report added.