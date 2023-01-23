US President Biden sends his UN envoy to Kenya

By Allan Olingo More by this Author

United States top diplomat to United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield is set to visit Kenya on Wednesday.

Ms Thomas-Greenfield is expected to receive briefings from the UN country team on humanitarian programmes, including the regional drought response and assistance to refugees.

She will also meet with refugees pending resettlement in the United States and highlight President Joe Biden administration’s newly-launched Welcome Corps programme.

Her trip comes even as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen started an 11-day trip to Africa, visiting Senegal, Zambia and South Africa, since last Wednesday to deepen economic ties on the continent where China is a key player.

Ms Thomas-Greenfield, who is a former Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, will also meet with Kenya-based entrepreneurs at the forefront of the country’s transition to a green economy.

“The Ambassador’s visit will also focus on the impact Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to have on global food security, which has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the region,” a release from the United States Mission to the United Nations office of Press and Public Diplomacy said.

Last August, President Biden sent the diplomat to Kampala, a week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov toured the continent, visiting Uganda, Ethiopia, Egypt and the Congo Republic. Ms Thomas-Greenfield toured Uganda, Ghana and Cape Verde.

- Additional reporting Hellen Githaiga.