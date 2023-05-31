UN extends arms embargo on South Sudan

By XINHUA More by this Author

The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution to renew for a year, till May 31, 2024, arms embargo measures against South Sudan as well as targeted travel ban and asset freeze sanctions against individuals and entities.

Resolution 2683, which was adopted on Tuesday with 10 votes in favour and five abstentions, also decides to extend the mandate of the Panel of Experts, which assists the work of the South Sudan Sanctions Committee, until July 1, 2024.

The Security Council gave the UN secretary-general, UN Mission in South Sudan and the Panel of Experts, to conduct and report on the progress made since the last extension of arms embargo and targeted sanctions in May 2021, no later than April 15.

Read: UN renews arms embargo on South Sudan

China, Gabon, Ghana, Mozambique and Russia abstained from voting. In his explanation remarks, Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, pointed out that sanctions against South Sudan have been subject to much controversy.

“For quite some time, the sanctions imposed by the Security Council have seriously hampered South Sudan’s implementation of the revitalised agreement and its efforts to enhance security capabilities, develop economic and trade ties, and humanitarian operations,” he said.

