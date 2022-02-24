Back Kyiv and sanction Russia over attack, Ukraine tells world

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Ukraine on Thursday urged the world to stand united in sanctioning Russia and also support Kyiv's military to defend the country after Moscow attacked it, threatening its territorial integrity.

This is after Russia this week announced it recognises the independence of two regions in eastern Ukraine and said it would deploy military to the area. Reports on Thursday said Moscow had invaded Ukraine.

In a statement released on Thursday by its Foreign Affairs Ministry, and read in Kenya by its ambassador Andrii Pravednyk, Ukraine said, "Ukraine calls on the international community to act immediately. Only united and decisive actions can stop Vladimir Putin's aggression against Ukraine."

World leaders earlier condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Kyiv also called for military backing from other states to strengthen Ukraine's defence "by providing weapons and military equipment."

"Not only the lives and security of Ukrainian citizens, but also security of citizens of

the entire Europe and the future of the world order depend on our joint response," the statement said.