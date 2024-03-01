UK Rwanda migrants plan to cost more than $760m

By REUTERS More by this Author

The British government's controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda might end up costing more than £600 million ($760 million) to deport 300 refugees, parliament's spending watchdog said on Friday.

Under the policy first announced in 2022, asylum seekers who arrive on England's southern coast in small, inflatable boats would be sent to Rwanda, but so far no one has been deported because of ongoing legal challenges.

Ultimately, the government envisages sending thousands of people to the nation although it is unclear what the capacity would be.

Read: UK gives estimate cost for asylum seekers in Rwanda deal

On top of the £220 million ($278.1 million) Britain has already paid Rwanda, the government has agreed to pay an extra £150 million ($189.61 million) over the next three years, and £120 million ($151.7 million) once the first 300 asylum seekers have been resettled, the National Audit Office (Nao) said on Friday.

The British government will also have to pay Rwanda a further £150,874 ($190,714) to cover costs for each individual resettled, the spending watchdog said in the most detailed financial assessment of the policy so far.

Advertisement

When other costs such as flights are taken into account, the policy would come to more than £600 million.

The Nao said the government could activate a break clause that would take effect after three months, but previous payments to Rwanda would not be recoverable, and the government would have to honour future payments associated with relocated individuals.

The spending watchdog said the government had acknowledged it was a "high-risk and novel policy", and the final cost would depend on the number of individuals deported.

Last year, the UK's Supreme Court ruled the scheme was unlawful as it would violate British and international human rights laws because of inadequacies in the Rwandan system.

Read: UK Supreme Court blocks Rwanda migrant deal

Despite the court's ruling and the mounting cost, Sunak has pledged to press on, and in an effort to block further legal challenges the government is pushing legislation through parliament to declare Rwanda a safe country.

Sunak has invested huge amounts of political capital in the policy and hopes if deportation flights leave before an election expected later this year, it will boost his Conservative Party which is trailing badly in opinion polls.

Many asylum seekers who arrive in Britain on the small boats say they are fleeing wars and abuse from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, and most are given refugee status.

But the British government says about 90 percent making the journey are men, and many of them economic migrants rather than genuine refugees. So far this year, 2,255 asylum seekers have arrived in Britain on small boats.