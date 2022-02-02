UK reassures investors in Kenya of peaceful business environment ahead of elections

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

The United Kingdom High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriot, has allayed fears that the current political environment ahead of the August 2022 general elections could affect businesses.

Instead, she assured the British investors in the country of a peaceful business environment before and during the August general elections.

“2022 is an election year in Kenya. It is a transition election. We know it is going to be hotly contested as it should be in a rigorous democracy that we see here in Kenya,” said Ms. Marriot.

She was speaking during the launch of the Kenya-UK Economic Partnership Agreement Council at a Nairobi Hotel on Tuesday.

“The message I can give to British business owners is to invest. Kenya is a good market, and a place you can do business, invest at and work,” she added.

Kenya is just recovering from the market disruption wrought by Covid-19. However, East Africa’s largest economy finds itself at an especially challenging moment as the general elections approach.

“I hope the candidates are considering a peaceful atmosphere as part of their manifestos, so that they can ensure certainty and continuity in the business environment. This will ensure that we continue to trade together,” said Ms. Marriot.