Uhuru Kenyatta, Martha Karua fail to give Raila Odinga win in own polling stations

Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto garnered more than double the votes that were cast in favour of his closest rival Raila Odinga at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s polling station -- Mutomo Primary School in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, central Kenya.

A total of 983 ballots were cast in favour of Dr Ruto of Kenya Kwanza while Mr Odinga of Azimio la Umoja got 464 votes.

President Kenyatta was backing the veteran opposition leader Mr Odinga, much to the chagrin of his deputy.

The polling station, where Mr Kenyatta voted, has a total of 2,164 registered voters and only 1,460 turned up to vote. Three of the votes cast were rejected.

Agano presidential candidate Waihiga Mwaure garnered four votes, while his Roots party counterpart George Wajackoyah garnered nine.

Raila’s running mate

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party presidential running mate, Martha Karua casts her vote at Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu on August 8, 2022. PHOTO | NMG

In Kirinyaga County, DP Ruto pulled an upset in Mr Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua's own polling station through a clear win, with Ms Karua only delivering less than a third of the votes.

Results from Form 34A posted by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) showed that at the Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu Constituency, in central Kenya, where she voted, DP Ruto garnered 911 votes against Mr Odinga's 311 votes.