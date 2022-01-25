Ugandan author Kakwenza 'picked up' shortly after being freed on bail
Tuesday January 25 2022
Ugandan author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was picked up Tuesday by unknown people suspected to be plain clothes security operatives, moments after being freed.
A court granted him bail earlier in the day on medical grounds.
But shortly after being freed from Kitalya prison at 2.30pm, men dressed in plain clothes, forced him into a tinted double cabin vehicle that had no number plate and then drove off, his lawyer Erin Kiiza said.