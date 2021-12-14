Uganda police, army surround Bobi Wine’s home ahead of Kayunga visit

By DAILY MONITOR More by this Author

Police and the army on Tuesday morning surrounded the home of former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, ahead of his planned visit to Kayunga District in central Uganda.

Bobi Wine was scheduled to hold campaign meetings for his party candidate in the Kayunga district chairperson by-election.

Security officers set up roadblocks on all the roads near the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader’s home in Magere, Wakiso District.

“This morning, ahead of my planned visit to Kayunga District to campaign for our flag bearer, the police and military deployed overnight around my home in an apparent attempt to block me from leaving. The cowardly regime is on its way out. A matter of time,” Mr Kyagulanyi tweeted Tuesday morning.

Makindye East MP Derrick Nyeko, among other people, was blocked from accessing Mr Kyagulanyi’s home.

The musician-turned politician later tweeted saying his security guard and a gardener had been arrested by the security team.

“The military has increased deployment around my home. No one is allowed to leave or enter. Our security guard and gardener have been violently arrested, beaten and bundled into 'drones' outside our gate. Their phones confiscated.

“#DictatorMuseveni is so shameless. He places me under house arrest, and then uses taxpayers’ money to ferry people to go see him in Kayunga! This is why we are not giving up until Uganda is free,” Mr Kyagulanyi said moments after an arrest van and a police patrol truck were seen speeding from his compound.

The deployment of security forces comes hours after Kayunga Resident District Commissioner, Mr Ssempala Kigozi, on Monday said that Mr Kyagulanyi would not be allowed in the district to drum up support for his party flagbearer Harriet Nakwedde as candidates in the district LC5 by-election wind up their campaigns today.

However, Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, told journalists on Monday: “No one has blocked Bobi Wine from campaigning for his candidate in Kayunga, but EC (Electoral Commission) issued guidelines banning processions and observance of protocols against Covid.”

In Kayunga where President Museveni is also expected to campaign for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party candidate, Andrew Muwonge, armoured vehicles belonging to the police and to Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) were seen patrolling the town.

The President is scheduled to hold two campaign meetings in Kayonza and Busaana sub-counties today.

NRM minibuses were seen ferrying supporters to Mr Museveni’s campaign meeting venues.