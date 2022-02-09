Uganda's ex-military intelligence chief Kandiho moved to police force

By JULIUS BARIGABA More by this Author

Uganda’s Maj Gen Abel Kandiho has been appointed Joint Chief of Staff of Uganda Police Force, just two weeks after being removed from chief of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and transferred as delegate to South Sudan Peace Monitoring Mechanism.

The army and Ministry of Defence Spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, announced in a tweet Tuesday evening the latest changes made by the President and Commander in Chief of the UPDF.

Gen Kandiho will replace Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba, who has now been named Uganda Delegate to South Sudan Peace Monitoring Mechanism.

On January 25, Gen Kandiho was replaced as Chief of the CMI, yielding to one of the conditions in the thawing of relations between Uganda and Rwanda.

He was replaced at CMI by Maj Gen James Birungi.