Turkish firm to automate Nairobi transport system

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has embarked on an ambitious project to automate the transport system in the capital city.

The plan, which involves rolling out an intelligent transport system, will see the introduction of automated fare collection, automatic vehicle management, passenger information, and onboard video surveillance and bus terminal solutions.

NMS Director General Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi said the system intends to provide solutions and meet the needs of the demanding public transport sector in Nairobi.

As part of the project, NMS has tapped the services of the Kentkart Group – a firm dealing with information technology for public transport – to help in the rollout.

KentKart Group, which is headquartered in Istanbul, produces intelligent transportation systems, hardware, and software consistent with city-specific and international standards dealing in bus, metro, railways, cable cars, parking, bikes and taxis.

“On Wednesday, we held discussions with KentKart Group on the introduction of an intelligent transport system to improve the quality of transit services within the city as well as minimise transportation costs,” said Mr Badi.

As part of the transport management system, the automated fare collection system will see commuters use mobile money like M-Pesa, credit cards like MasterCard, and also scan to pay fares.

The vehicle tracking system, will, on the other hand, provide comprehensive statistical reports on route violation, daily total kilometres, speed violation, schedule adherence, speed or time duration graphic and trip reports.

The new development is part of the project for capacity building for bus operation policy and management in the Nairobi metropolitan area being undertaken by the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA).

JICA expert team on Tuesday presented the work plan on the bus operation policy and management project.

Lt Gen Badi said the three-year project, which was launched in March 2022, is geared towards improving the quality of public transport services within Nairobi, especially for the vulnerable road users and bus operators among the key project stakeholders.

Automatic vehicle management, passenger information, and on-board video surveillance and bus terminal solutions will be deployed in the out-of-city termini that are being constructed by NMS.

The seven termini, which are part of the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan (NIUPLAN) and seeks to ensure a reliable and efficient transport system in the city, include Fig Tree terminus, Muthurwa terminus, Desai and Park Road, Muthurwa-Ladhies terminus, Globe Roundabout terminus, Green Park terminus and one at the junction of Bunyala and Workshop Road.

