Tanzanian editors condemn killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Aqleh

Tanzanian editors and journalists have condemned the killing of Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was shot dead on Wednesday while covering an Israeli military operation in Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The veteran Palestinian-American journalist was buried the same day.

The Tanzania Editors’ Forum (TEF) issued a statement Thursday calling for an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident.

The killing “comes hardly a year after Israeli forces bombed a building in Gaza that was hosting the offices of some foreign media organisations, including Al-Jazeera and the Associated Press,” the statement said.

“As we mourn the late Shireen, Tanzanian editors stand with Palestinians and call on Israel to observe human rights and protect the freedom of journalists to go about their work without fear or favour,” TEF Chairman Deodatus Balile said in the statement.

Ms Aqleh was short dead just a week after the journalists worldwide marked World Press Freedom Day on May 3, in which media practitioners called for safety of journalists and urged authorities to a conducive environment for journalists to work freely.