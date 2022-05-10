Tanzania’s Samia arrives in Uganda for two-day visit

By JONATHAN KAMOGA More by this Author

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu arrived in Uganda Tuesday morning for a two-day state visit.

Invited by her Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, she was received at Entebbe International Airport by Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama and State Minister for International Cooperation Henry Okello Oryem.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu (centre) is received at Entebbe International Airport by Uganda's Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama (right) on May 10, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY | PRESIDENTIAL PRESS UNIT, UGANDA

She was later taken to State House Entebbe where she was received with a 21-gun salute. President Samia then inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces before she was ushered into State House by her host, President Museveni.

According to Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and State House Tanzania, Samia’s visit aims at strengthening bilateral ties and economic cooperation.

Presidents Museveni and Samia are set to discuss business commitments that the two countries have already entered into together, such as fast-tracking the implementation of infrastructural development in the areas of energy, water and road transportation, and the Standard Gauge Railway with the capacity to employ up to 30,000 persons.

Tanzania President Samia Hassan Suluhu with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at State House Entebbe on May 10, 2022. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA | NMG

They will talk about exploiting the pathogenic economy through the joint establishment of pharmaceutical companies to produce vaccines and veterinary drugs to help communities that keep livestock. This is expected to create at least 3,000 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs in the value chain.

Other talks will revolve around the construction of the gas pipeline from Tanzania to Uganda.

President Samia is also scheduled to address business executives, policy makers, the private sector and other high-level government officials at a Business Dialogue with the view of abolishing tariff and non-tariff barriers that frustrate the flow of business and employment opportunities in the two countries.



