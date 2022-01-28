Tanzania's former PM Edward Lowassa admitted at Muhimbili Hospital

By THE CITIZEN More by this Author

Dar es Saalam,

Former Tanzanian Prime Minister and 2015 Presidential candidate Edward Lowassa has been admitted at Muhimbili National Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

According to family sources, Mr Lowassa was taken ill at the hospital five days ago where he was operated on but unfortunately he developed complications.

“He was operated in the abdomen but unfortunately it caused some complications but as we speak he is in stable condition and continuing to recover,” said Fred Lowassa without giving further details.

Edward Ngoyai Lowassa was Prime Minister of Tanzania from 2005 to 2008, serving under President Jakaya Kikwete when he was forced to resign.

Before then, Lowassa had served as Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office during President Ali Hassan Mwinyi's second term.



He sought the nomination of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) as its presidential candidate in 1995 but was eliminated in the early stages by the former President Julius Nyerere, who strongly believed that Lowassa was not then correct material for the Presidency.

He retained his parliamentary seat and became a strong backbencher in Parliament until 1997 when he was appointed Minister for State in the Vice President's Office for Environment and Poverty.

Following the 2000 general elections, he was appointed Minister of Water and Livestock Development and made his mark as a hardworking minister.

In 2005 Lowassa chose not to seek the CCM presidential nomination but became a key campaigner for his long-time friend, Jakaya Kikwete, in his bid for the presidential seat.

In 2014, Lowassa faced a one-year ban from CCM after he was accused of starting his campaign for presidency ahead of the authorised time. The ban expired in February 2015, only to be extended by the CCM Central Committee on the grounds that their final report was still not ready.

In May 2015, Lowassa eventually launched his presidential campaign in Arusha. He stated that his top priorities would be overhauling the country's education sector, reducing poverty, boosting economic growth and fighting corruption.

On 11 July 2015, the CCM Central Committee eliminated Lowassa from its list of presidential aspirants.

CCM shortlisted January Makamba, Bernard Membe, Asha-Rose Migiro, John Magufuli and Amina Salum Ali for the National Executive Committee (NEC) vote of 378 members.

The elimination of Lowassa came as a shock to many who viewed him as an inevitable candidate.

Having failed to get the nomination, Lowassa denounced the CCM as "infested with leaders who are dictators, undemocratic and surrounded with greedy power mongers."

He left the party and instead joined opposition party Chadema.

On August 4, 2015, he was designated as the presidential candidate of a coalition of four opposition parties, including Chadema.

On March 1, 2019 Lowassa left Chadema and rejoined the ruling party CCM.