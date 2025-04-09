Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu arrested at rally, his party says

Tundu Lissu, the newly elected National Chairperson of Chadema arrives to address delegates after the party elections, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on January 22, 2025.

Photo credit: Reuters
New Content Item (1)

By  Reuters

News agency

Thomson Reuters

Tanzanian police arrested the leader of the country's main opposition party on Wednesday as he finished addressing a public meeting, his party said.

Rights campaigners have accused the government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan of targeting opponents ahead of a national election late this year. The government denies the accusations.

Tundu Lissu, the chairman of the leading opposition party Chadema, has been holding rallies countrywide in recent weeks under the slogan "No Reforms, No Election" to call for reforms in the way the election will be run.

Related

Read: Election fever heats up in Tanzania as opposition seeks equal footing

"Tundu Lissu has been arrested by the police in Mbinga district when he had just finished addressing a public meeting. Up to now it is not known which police station he has been taken to," Chadema said on its X account.

"The chairman has been arrested with other party members, and the police officers are dispersing the public using tear gas at the venue."

A regional police commander said he was in a meeting and gave no further comment when contacted by Reuters.

Lissu survived being shot 16 times during an assassination attempt in 2017.

Conflict

  1. PRIME Kabila’s plan to return to Congo sparks hope, anxiety

  2. Riek Machar

    Splinter group ousts Machar as SPLM-IO leader

  3. 2024-09-13T181519Z_2120352016_RC2PZ9AM7S0V_RTRMADP_3_CONGO-SECURITY

    Congo repatriates Americans jailed for coup attempt

  4. PRIME Congo, now ready to do business with Trump, sacks American PR firm

Latest

  1. PRIME Kabila’s plan to return to Congo sparks hope, anxiety

  2. PRIME Why majority of depositors in two failed Ugandan banks cannot be paid

  3. Riek Machar

    Splinter group ousts Machar as SPLM-IO leader

In the headlines

View All