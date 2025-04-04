Hope is the feeling when CCM asks for talks with the opposition

When a very senior assistant to the chair of Tanzania's ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), comes up with some explanation of why that party failed to observe the stricture that election campaigns should not kick off before parliament winds up its business, people will listen, and this time they did.

The issue was, apparently, an explanation as to why the ruling party had not followed its own rules governing the process of naming a presidential candidate, which requires that a national electoral conference be called with the specific agenda of electing one member who will be the presidential candidate.

This is the system that was followed all the election years since the reintroduction of multiparty politics in the early 1990s, which rule was observed with unfailing regularity every five years since 1995.

Now the newly installed vice-chair of the CCM party recently found it necessary to explain why this aberration had taken place.

In a statement made at a public meeting, the veteran politician let it be understood that there had been a group within CCM that had intended to torpedo Samia’s candidacy, which prompted her (declared) supporters to take the unusual step of pushing the agenda of her candidacy in a meeting that had not been called for that specific purpose.

That is interesting for a number of reasons, but first of all, it comes as confirmation that all is not well within the long-standing ruling party, which should hardly be surprising. This is a 70-year-old arrangement that has led Tanzania forever and which shows all the signs of breathlessness and decay, and is hardly recognisable as the party Julius Nyerere founded.

From the early dream of social equity promoted by its founder, this party had frayed and collected rust and fatigue, having lost most of its appeal as a liberation movement and gone the way of other parties on the continent, mired in corruption and absentmindedness.

From the erstwhile vehicle for the emancipation of the down-trodden, it slowly morphed into a vehicle for accessing state power, leading to easy enrichment in the hands of a small clique of individuals who cannot today explain their wealth.

There is no suggestion anywhere that this is unique to Tanzania, as it looks like the norm in every African set-up.

But what makes it especially unacceptable in Tanzania is the fact that despite the cluelessness of the ruling elite in finding solutions to the endemic economic problems of the country and its people, CCM has grimly held onto power, often using guile and brutality, mostly depending on a police force that has become the main force of that party.

By the admission of its own top dogs, elections are run in such a way as to ensure the foregone conclusion is never left in doubt, and that means results in favour of the ruling party.

Matters took a turn for the worse when John Magufuli was elected president in 2015 and vowed to do away with the opposition parties, not through persuasion but rather through coercion and police brutality.

It is thus that every election time since then has become a season for brutality in which opposition candidates are harassed, arrested, beaten up, or killed, anything to stop them from doing politics.

But now the main opposition, CDM, has this time around come up with a call to counter that situation by declaring a campaign to stop the holding of this year’s election unless steps are taken to reform the way the elections are organised.

However, they are running into difficulties with their own members who would like to bid for positions in these elections, and who see this campaign as threatening their political aspirations.

How that party handles that issue will be interesting to watch, but for the time being it has been made public that the old CCM veteran alluded to above has publicly stated that his party is willing to talk to the opposition to see how the issues raised by CDM can be resolved.

That may lead the country to a place of hope, for otherwise the country might be in trouble, especially with the habit of excessive police force deployed against unarmed civilians. (In 2001 tens of Tanzanians from Zanzibar were killed and others ran as refugees to Kenya, for the first time creating Tanzanian political refugees).

It does not help matters this is a time when the economic conditions are becoming more dire, with inflationary trends becoming more acute, particularly the rise of fuel prices triggered by a lack of the US dollar.

Caught between the naysayers in her own party (who still resist her leadership) and the re-energised opposition (headed by Tundu Antipas Lissu, recently supported by ACT-Wazalendo), Samia’s CCM will increasingly find itself between the oven and a hot place.

A young and impatient population will not listen to the tired platitudes of old politicians whose only claim to fame is having “brought independence” half a century ago.

They want jobs and a decent life, and any government that cannot provide that had better be careful when trying to rig an election or spreading silly rumours about the opposition collecting Ebola viruses to sabotage the elections.

Watch this space.