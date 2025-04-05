Election fever heats up in Tanzania as opposition seeks equal footing

Opposition parties in Tanzania are still trying to force through reforms that would provide an equal playing field in October’s presidential and parliamentary elections, even as the ruling CCM party ups its own preparations for the poll.

With electoral authorities yet to blow the whistle signaling the start of formal campaigns, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has kept a generally low profile as the party’s vice chairperson Stephen Wasira and propaganda chief Amos Makalla lead the way in peddling her name to the electorate with increasing vigour.

The president will be defending her incumbency via the ballot box for the first time after succeeding the late John Magufuli by constitutional decree in 2021.

But it was only on March 31 that she personally entered the fray, making her first public remarks directly related to the upcoming elections at a mosque in Dar es Salaam during an Idd el Fitr mass marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

Addressing members of the religious congregation, she said her administration was committed to ensuring a “fair” election based on proper application of the “laws, rules, regulations and traditions” of the country.

The president also asserted that “flaws” in the conduct of the municipal poll last year would be “fixed” ahead of the October exercise.

However, she also used the occasion to deliver a strong warning to clergy members of all denominations not to become directly involved in pre-election politics or allow their places of worship to be used as political platforms.

“We expect religion to be used to maintain peace especially when politicians appear about to disrupt peace within our country. We won’t tolerate anyone who uses religion as a catalyst for hatred or hostility, and we will take strict action against such people,” she said.

While CCM endorsed Samia as its candidate for the presidential election as early as January, none of Tanzania’s 18 opposition parties have confirmed their candidates to challenge her in this year’s poll, although current ACT Wazalendo party leader Dorothy Semu has expressed her interest to do so.

On April 3, Chadema chairman Tundu Lissu formally withdrew his initial intention to contest the presidency against Samia as he continues to lead the party’s crusade to garner enough support to prevent the elections from taking place until proper system reforms have been done.

ACT Wazalendo launched its own Operation Protect Democracy campaign on March 29 amid fears of a repeat of last year’s local government elections that saw CCM candidates sweep over 99 percent of the votes, according to official results.

Lissu confirmed his withdrawal from the presidential race at a Chadena convention in Dar es Salaam where he was explaining the party’s ‘No reforms, No election’ agenda to members who have shown an interest to run for parliamentary seats in October but were becoming concerned about the dwindling amount of time to prepare campaign strategies if the elections were to go ahead anyway without reforms.

“Last year I said I was thinking about the presidency, but I’ve forgotten about all that already,” he said. “If any of you are thinking of parliament this year, it’s better to also forget it, because as a party we are going to mess things up pretty badly if we don’t get what we want. I believe we will all win if we stick together.”

But he gave the greenlight to Chadema members who still want to contest legislative positions in October, while warning them of what’s likely to happen if the 2024 civic poll scenario was repeated in the absence of proper electoral reforms.

“After going through that experience, any Chadema member who hopes to win in the same circumstances is not serious. We will just be slaughtered again,” he said, adding: