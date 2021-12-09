Kenyatta, Kagame in Tanzania for 60th Independence Day celebrations - live

By THE CITIZEN More by this Author

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and Rwanda's Paul Kagame are among leaders who travelled to Dar es Salaam for the celebration of Tanzania's 60th anniversary of Independence.

The fete was held on Thursday at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam with President Kenyatta as the official guest for the celebrations.

Other African Heads of State in attendance were Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi, President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani and DR Congo Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde.

Other leaders, included former presidents Joyce Banda (Malawi) and Armando Guebuza (Mozambique).

Lady Justice Imani Aboud, the president of the African Court of Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR), ambassadors and high commissioners in Tanzania, were also at the celebrations.